USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) and USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) Conduct Underway Replenishment with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2020) – MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the “Flying Carabao” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Det. 3 transfer supplies from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) to the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lyle Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 02:47
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
