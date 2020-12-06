Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) and USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) Conduct Underway Replenishment with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) and USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) Conduct Underway Replenishment with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2020) – MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to the “Flying Carabao” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Det. 3 transfer supplies from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) to the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lyle Schmidt)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 02:47
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    RAS
    MSC
    Ronald Reagan
    HSC-25
    Alan Shepard

