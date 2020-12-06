USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) and USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) Conduct Underway Replenishment with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 12, 2020) – Civilian mariners assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) attach ordnance containers to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Flying Carabao” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Det. 3 during a replenishment-at-sea with the forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Lyle Schmidt)

