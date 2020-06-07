On the water: BLT 2/4, 31st MEU conduct CRRC training

A Marine with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), checks the fuel bag on a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft during a small-boat exercise at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, July 6, 2020. Fox Company provides the 31st MEU with a rapid attack force from the sea utilizing small-boat operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

