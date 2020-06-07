Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On the water: BLT 2/4, 31st MEU conduct CRRC training [Image 3 of 5]

    On the water: BLT 2/4, 31st MEU conduct CRRC training

    KIN BLUE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), carry an engine to a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft during a small-boat exercise at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, July 6, 2020. Fox Company provides the 31st MEU with a rapid attack force from the sea utilizing small-boat operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the water: BLT 2/4, 31st MEU conduct CRRC training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

