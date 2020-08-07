Team Andersen welcomes Brig. Gen. Sloane as new Commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane takes command of the 36th Wing from outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, during a change of command ceremony July 8, 2020, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Sloane came to the 36th Wing from the Air War College, where he served as the commandant and

provided post- graduate senior leader development programs focused on joint, multinational, multi- agency warfighting and international security operations, air, space and cyberspace force strategy development and national security planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

