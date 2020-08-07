Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen welcomes Brig. Gen. Sloane as new Commander [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Andersen welcomes Brig. Gen. Sloane as new Commander

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane takes command of the 36th Wing from outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, during a change of command ceremony July 8, 2020, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Sloane came to the 36th Wing from the Air War College, where he served as the commandant and
    provided post- graduate senior leader development programs focused on joint, multinational, multi- agency warfighting and international security operations, air, space and cyberspace force strategy development and national security planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 01:30
    Photo ID: 6268080
    VIRIN: 200708-F-ZP572-017
    Resolution: 5408x3549
    Size: 12.22 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen welcomes Brig. Gen. Sloane as new Commander [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    change of command
    36th Wing

