Team Andersen welcomes Brig. Gen. Sloane as new Commander

The 36th Wing bid farewell to Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell, and welcomed Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane during a change of command ceremony July 8.



Sloane assumed command of five groups, 20 squadrons and 14 joint tenant units executing U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Bomber Task Force, Theater Security Packages, contingency response and Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations from the most forward sovereign U.S. Air Force Base in the Indo-Pacific Region.



Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, 11th Air Force Commander, presided over the change of command ceremony and virtually transferred the wing’s guidon from Boswell to Sloane, symbolizing the passing of responsibility and authority.



During his speech, Gen. Krumm thanked Boswell for his exceptional leadership during command and said that his efforts and dedication is what make our Air Force the best in the world.



“As General Boswell‘s command comes to a close, I can only note one flaw, the incredibly big shoes he leaves behind to fill,” said Krumm. “Luckily for us, we are welcoming General Sloane and his family.”



As installation Commander, Sloane is responsible for the well-being of more than 7,900 joint military and civilian personnel on Andersen AFB. Additionally, he supports Department of Defense installation management of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands as the Deputy Commander of Joint Region Marianas.



“To the men and women of the 36th Wing, I am thrilled to be a part of this great wing, mission and culture, and I’m humbled to be your commander,” said Sloane. “I’m excited and ready to get to work. I look forward to continuing to build relationships with GovGuam and our military partners, neighboring villages and mayors.”



Sloane came to the 36th Wing from the Air War College, where he served as the commandant and provided post-graduate senior leader development programs focused on joint, multinational, multi-agency warfighting and international security operations, air, space and cyberspace force strategy development and national security planning.



Keeping with 36th Wing change of command tradition, Boswell also passed the “swagger stick” to Sloane. Maj. Gen. Charles J. Bondley, Jr., designed the original emblem for the 36th Wing, then known as the 36th Pursuit Group, in 1940 when he was a 1st. Lt, and had the emblem officially emblazoned on the swagger stick. The stick signifies strength and the legacy of honor that all Airmen represent and is passed from commander to commander. It has since been a proud tradition that has endured for eighty years, and will continue to do so into the future.



“Team Andersen, you have made me proud to be called an Airman,” said Boswell. “To you and your families, this has been my greatest honor, to serve beside each and every one of you, and to lead this wing.”



Boswell will go on to be the director of Manpower, Organization and Resources for the Deputy Chief of Staff, Manpower, Personnel and Services, Headquarters U.S. Air Force at the Pentagon.



Editor’s Note: A swagger stick is a short stick or riding crop, like one used in horseback riding, which is usually carried by a uniformed person as a symbol of authority. Maj. Gen. George S. Patton famously carried a swagger stick throughout World War II.