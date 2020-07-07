William Orellana, Soto Cano Air Base Aerial Security Police participates in an Aeromedical Evacuations Training course at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, June 17, 2020. The course was taught virtually by Joint Task Force – Bravo to enhance partnership and knowledge exchanges with the host nation.
|07.07.2020
|07.07.2020 17:56
|6267939
|200617-O-VI420-0001
|1244x899
|141.15 KB
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|2
|0
|0
This work, Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
