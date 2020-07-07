Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course [Image 3 of 3]

    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    William Orellana, Soto Cano Air Base Aerial Security Police participates in an Aeromedical Evacuations Training course at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, June 17, 2020. The course was taught virtually by Joint Task Force – Bravo to enhance partnership and knowledge exchanges with the host nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 17:56
    Photo ID: 6267939
    VIRIN: 200617-O-VI420-0001
    Resolution: 1244x899
    Size: 141.15 KB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course
    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course
    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    JTFB
    Aeromedical Evacuations
    1-228 AVN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT