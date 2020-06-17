Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course [Image 1 of 3]

    Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Sgt. Julie Sargent teaches Honduran Air Force students during a virtual Medical Evacuations training course from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 17, 2020. The three-week academic training course included the participation of 13 nurses and seven doctors stationed at different Honduran Air Force bases who connected with their JTF-Bravo counterpart via video chat.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

