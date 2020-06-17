Honduran Air Force, US Army partner for first-ever online MEDEVAC training course

U.S. Army Sgt. Julie Sargent teaches Honduran Air Force students during a virtual Medical Evacuations training course from Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 17, 2020. The three-week academic training course included the participation of 13 nurses and seven doctors stationed at different Honduran Air Force bases who connected with their JTF-Bravo counterpart via video chat.
