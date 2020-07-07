USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-sea

200707-N-DL524-1109 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 7, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Johnnai Wells, right, from Mobile, Alabama, and Electrician’s Mate Fireman Matthew Martinez, from Rialto, California, unload boxes from a cargo elevator aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

