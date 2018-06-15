Lt. Cross - NSWCDD CJ Rorie Award Winner 2020

DAHLGREN, Va. – Lt. Paul Cross, a systems engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, is pictured with his wife. Cross is the winner of the 2019 C.J. Rorie award for his impact on the Navy’s Gun Launched Guided Projectile program. He is reflective of his service at NSWCDD. “Being military, being home every night is a rarity. From a family aspect, as well as a professional aspect, Dahlgren was very appealing. When the opportunity to come here arose, I jumped at the opportunity.” Cross joins 90 individuals and 39 teams that are honored in a NSWCDD Honorary Awards video program, to be released later this month. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

