Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD CJ Rorie Award Winner 2020 [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD CJ Rorie Award Winner 2020

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. – Lt. Paul Cross, a systems engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, is pictured with his wife. Cross is the winner of the 2019 C.J. Rorie award for his impact on the Navy’s Gun Launched Guided Projectile program. He is reflective of his service at NSWCDD. “Being military, being home every night is a rarity. From a family aspect, as well as a professional aspect, Dahlgren was very appealing. When the opportunity to come here arose, I jumped at the opportunity.” Cross joins 90 individuals and 39 teams that are honored in a NSWCDD Honorary Awards video program, to be released later this month. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2018
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 13:16
    Photo ID: 6267686
    VIRIN: 200602-N-DE005-002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cross - NSWCDD CJ Rorie Award Winner 2020 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD 2020 CJ Rorie Award winner
    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD CJ Rorie Award Winner 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Lieutenant Honored for Gun Launched Guided Projectile Success

    TAGS

    Navy
    award
    NAVSEA
    Dahlgren
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
    NSWCDD
    2020
    honorary awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT