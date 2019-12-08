Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD 2020 CJ Rorie Award winner

    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD 2020 CJ Rorie Award winner

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. – Navy Lt. Paul Cross, a systems engineer, at the Naval Surface Warfare Support Center Dahlgren Division has been named the winner of the 2019 C.J. Rorie award. "Working at Dahlgren has been completely different from any other place I’ve worked. Before COVID-19, I was able to drop my kids off at daycare and pick them up in the afternoon," said Cross. “Unfortunately I’ll have to move on because I'm a military member, but I know I’ll always look back at my time at Dahlgren fondly. The work we do, the people we work with are top notch. This has been probably one of the best tours of my career." (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2019
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 13:16
    Photo ID: 6267684
    VIRIN: 200602-N-DE005-001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD 2020 CJ Rorie Award winner
    Lt. Cross - NSWCDD CJ Rorie Award Winner 2020

    TAGS

    Navy
    award
    NAVSEA
    Dahlgren
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
    NSWCDD
    2020
    honorary awards
    CJ Rorie

