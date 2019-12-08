Lt. Cross - NSWCDD 2020 CJ Rorie Award winner

DAHLGREN, Va. – Navy Lt. Paul Cross, a systems engineer, at the Naval Surface Warfare Support Center Dahlgren Division has been named the winner of the 2019 C.J. Rorie award. "Working at Dahlgren has been completely different from any other place I’ve worked. Before COVID-19, I was able to drop my kids off at daycare and pick them up in the afternoon," said Cross. “Unfortunately I’ll have to move on because I'm a military member, but I know I’ll always look back at my time at Dahlgren fondly. The work we do, the people we work with are top notch. This has been probably one of the best tours of my career." (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

