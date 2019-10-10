Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greg DeVogel [Image 2 of 4]

    Greg DeVogel

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2019

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Greg Devogel, Chief Technology Officer, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2019
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 13:22
    Photo ID: 6267685
    VIRIN: 200603-N-HH412-003
    Resolution: 2649x1759
    Size: 519.49 KB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greg DeVogel [Image 4 of 4], by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Danny Clark
    Greg DeVogel
    Matthew Ward
    Socrates Frangis

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC PHD’s Office of Technology Named Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year

    TAGS

    #NAVSEA
    #Innovation
    #NSWCPHD
    #ASNRDA
    #EtterAwards

