Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Socrates Frangis [Image 4 of 4]

    Socrates Frangis

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Socrates Frangis, director of Afloat Cybersecurity with the Office of Technology at NSWC PHD, performs a systems check on a prototype laptop. (U.S. Navy photo by Jesse L. Gonzalez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2019
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 13:22
    Photo ID: 6267688
    VIRIN: 190312-N-OP638-007
    Resolution: 6912x4456
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Socrates Frangis [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Danny Clark
    Greg DeVogel
    Matthew Ward
    Socrates Frangis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC PHD’s Office of Technology Named Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year

    TAGS

    #Research
    #NAVSEA
    #Innovation
    #NSWCPHD
    #Warfarecenters
    #EtterAwards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT