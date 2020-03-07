USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200703-N-RF825-1061 SAN BERNARDINO STRAIT (July 3, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), attached to the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG), steams through the San Bernardino Strait, crossing from the Philippine Sea into the South China Sea. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Tarleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA