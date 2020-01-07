Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Army National Guard 25th Army Band 4th of July Concert [Image 19 of 19]

    Idaho Army National Guard 25th Army Band 4th of July Concert

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho Army National Guard's 25th Army Band presented an online 4th of July concert this year due to the precautions concerning the current Coronavirus Pandemic. Members of the band practiced for several days in the MG John F. Kane Memorial Auditorium in the state's Joint Force Headquarters Building on Gowen Field. The band filmed a final recording and performance on the morning of July 1, 2020 at the State of Idaho’s Veterans Cemetery in Boise. The cemetery covers 76.5 acres located in the foothills overlooking Boise and surrounding communities.
    The morning concert can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/idahonationalguard/videos/575111353365716

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 10:30
    Photo ID: 6267542
    VIRIN: 200701-Z-XK920-9689
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard 25th Army Band 4th of July Concert [Image 19 of 19], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military band
    Celebration
    4th of July
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army
    U.S. Army Bands
    American Independence
    online event.

