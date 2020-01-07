Idaho Army National Guard 25th Army Band 4th of July Concert

The Idaho Army National Guard's 25th Army Band presented an online 4th of July concert this year due to the precautions concerning the current Coronavirus Pandemic. Members of the band practiced for several days in the MG John F. Kane Memorial Auditorium in the state's Joint Force Headquarters Building on Gowen Field. The band filmed a final recording and performance on the morning of July 1, 2020 at the State of Idaho’s Veterans Cemetery in Boise. The cemetery covers 76.5 acres located in the foothills overlooking Boise and surrounding communities.

The morning concert can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/idahonationalguard/videos/575111353365716

