Task Force Spartan Soldiers Receive Space Badge

U.S. Army Soldiers from the Colorado National Guard's 117th Space Support Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, stand together following a badging ceremony, in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, June 26, 2020. The Soldiers had just been awarded their Basic Space Badges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

