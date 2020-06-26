Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Receive Space Badge [Image 4 of 6]

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Receive Space Badge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sonia Kiva, from the Colorado National Guard's 117th Space Support Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, receives the Basic Space Badge, in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, June 26, 2020. The Space badge certifies a Soldiers competence in their field, after two years of hard work. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

