ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2020) - Culinary Specialist Seaman Christopher Jones, from Sanford, North Carolina, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 30, 2020. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

Date Taken: 03.30.2020