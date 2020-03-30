Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200330-N-TI693-1008

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 30, 2020) - Culinary Specialist Seaman Christopher Jones, from Sanford, North Carolina, poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 30, 2020. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 05:29
    Photo ID: 6267358
    VIRIN: 200330-N-TI693-1008
    Resolution: 4992x2808
    Size: 928.88 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Fulfilling Decision: a Journey from the Streets to the Galley

    TAGS

    C6F
    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    FDNF
    guided-missile destroyer
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Patrol 7
    TI693

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT