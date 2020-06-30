606th ACS Participates in Operation Porcupine

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Saundra Collins, 606th Air Control Squadron weapons director, participates in Operation Porcupine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 30, 2020. The 606th ACS is the only control and reporting center outside of the continental United States, providing U.S. European Command operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

