606th ACS Participates in Operation Porcupine

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Saundra Collins, 606th Air Control Squadron weapons director, participates in Operation Porcupine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 30, 2020. The exercise tested the combat readiness and capabilities of the 31st Operations Group and included the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron, the 606th ACS, the 31st Security Forces Squadron, and the 510th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

