Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    606th ACS Participates in Operation Porcupine [Image 2 of 2]

    606th ACS Participates in Operation Porcupine

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Saundra Collins, 606th Air Control Squadron weapons director, participates in Operation Porcupine at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 30, 2020. The exercise tested the combat readiness and capabilities of the 31st Operations Group and included the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron, the 606th ACS, the 31st Security Forces Squadron, and the 510th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 05:11
    Photo ID: 6267351
    VIRIN: 200630-F-HQ196-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 606th ACS Participates in Operation Porcupine [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    606th ACS Participates in Operation Porcupine
    606th ACS Participates in Operation Porcupine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    606
    606th
    31FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT