    NMCB-3 Relieves NMCB-5 in Guam

    NMCB-3 Relieves NMCB-5 in Guam

    GUAM

    06.24.2020

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200627-N-DJ838-1005 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 27, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Zachary Vitale, from Woodbine, Ga., and Equipment Operator Constructionman Brendon Marr, from New Bloomfield, Mo., both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, inventory the material liaison office warehouse on board Naval Base Guam during a relief in place/transfer of authority from NMCB-5 to NMCB-3. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Monica Cervantes/Released)

    Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Base Guam
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

