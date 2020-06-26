NMCB-3 Relieves NMCB-5 in Guam

200628-N-DJ838-1009 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 28, 2020) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Alexander Young, from Katy, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, operates the control panel for an asphalt batch on board Naval Base Guam as part of a relief in place/transfer of authority from NMCB-5 to NMCB-3. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Monica Cervantes/Released)

