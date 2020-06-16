Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Lucas Schwartz, a 136th Medical Group medic, hands off a COVID-19 test sample June 16, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Texas Airmen are committed to supporting our Texas communities and will stay on mission until the people of Texas are safe, secure and healthy. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 22:40 Photo ID: 6267228 VIRIN: 200616-Z-PG680-0029 Resolution: 3000x2016 Size: 3.51 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.