    Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19 [Image 6 of 8]

    Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Air Guard Maj Theresa Chrystal presents a unit patch to members of the El Paso Department of Public Safety after administering COVID-19 tests June 16, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Texas Airmen are committed to supporting our Texas communities and will stay on mission until the people of Texas are safe, secure and healthy. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lynn Means)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 22:39
    Photo ID: 6267230
    VIRIN: 200616-Z-PG680-0044
    Resolution: 3000x1981
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texan Guardsmen serving during COVID-19 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas
    Texas Military Department
    TMD
    GoGuard
    TexansServingTexas
    COVID-19
    "In This Together"

