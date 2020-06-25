Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander [Image 4 of 6]

    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2020

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    The 549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) welcomed a new Commander June 25, 2020 during a change of command ceremony at Humphreys Collier Fitness Center. COVID-19 precautions were taken into consideration with socially distanced sitting and in a small group setting. Col. Derek C. Cooper, 65th Medical Brigade Commander, hosted the ceremony during which Col. Andrew L. Landers relinquished command to Col. Huy Q. Luu by the passing of the 549th HC and BDAACH’s colors.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 22:18
    Photo ID: 6267223
    VIRIN: 200625-D-MF586-143
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander [Image 6 of 6], by William Wight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander
    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander
    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander
    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander
    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander
    549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Brian D. Allood Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT