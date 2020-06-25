549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital welcome new Commander

The 549th Hospital Center and Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital (BDAACH) welcomed a new Commander June 25, 2020 during a change of command ceremony at Humphreys Collier Fitness Center. COVID-19 precautions were taken into consideration with socially distanced sitting and in a small group setting. Col. Derek C. Cooper, 65th Medical Brigade Commander, hosted the ceremony during which Col. Andrew L. Landers relinquished command to Col. Huy Q. Luu by the passing of the 549th HC and BDAACH’s colors.

