Sailor Fires Shot Line During Replenishtment-at-Sea

200703-N-FZ375-1320 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Bassirpour, from Glendale, Calif., fires a shot line from the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) to fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jeffery Martino)

