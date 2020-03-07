200703-N-FZ375-1320 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Bassirpour, from Glendale, Calif., fires a shot line from the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) to fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry Kaiser (T-AO 187) during a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jeffery Martino)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 21:45
|Photo ID:
|6267206
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-FZ375-1320
|Resolution:
|4754x3396
|Size:
|757.39 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Fires Shot Line During Replenishtment-at-Sea [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
