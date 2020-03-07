200703-N-FZ375-1113 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Chief Quartermaster Christopher M. Gifford, left, from Hillsboro, Ore., conducts training using a stadimeter with Quartermaster 2nd Class Cale Stumpff, Lawton, Okla., on the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jeffrey Martino)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2020 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6267205
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-FZ375-1114
|Resolution:
|3427x1928
|Size:
|875.85 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Uses Stadimeter [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT