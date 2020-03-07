Sailor Uses Stadimeter

200703-N-FZ375-1113 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) Chief Quartermaster Christopher M. Gifford, left, from Hillsboro, Ore., conducts training using a stadimeter with Quartermaster 2nd Class Cale Stumpff, Lawton, Okla., on the port bridge wing aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jeffrey Martino)

