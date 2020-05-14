Interns from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity's Program Management-Acquisition Internship Program utilize their face masks to stand together for one last picture at Nallin Pond Farm, Fort Detrick, before completing their internship. Pictured left to right: Army Maj. Christopher Morgan, Army Maj. Edilberto Santos, Army Maj. Frank Liles, Army Capt. Alexandra Fajardo (Photo by Carey Phillips, USAMMDA public affairs)
USAMMDA Interns Graduate With Invaluable Army Medical Acquisition Experience
