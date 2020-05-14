Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA Interns Graduate With Invaluable Army Medical Acquisition Experience [Image 1 of 2]

    USAMMDA Interns Graduate With Invaluable Army Medical Acquisition Experience

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Ashley Force 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Program Management-Acquisition interns from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity stand 6-feet apart amid the COVID-19 pandemic to take one last picture at Nallin Pond Farm, Fort Detrick, before completing their internship. Pictured left to right: Army Maj. Christopher Morgan, Army Maj. Edilberto Santos, Army Maj. Frank Liles, Army Capt. Alexandra Fajardo (Photo by Carey Phillips, USAMMDA public affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 11:39
    Photo ID: 6266728
    VIRIN: 200514-O-IH391-710
    Resolution: 4215x2354
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    USAMMDA Interns Graduate With Invaluable Army Medical Acquisition Experience
    USAMMDA Interns Graduate With Invaluable Army Medical Acquisition Experience

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMMDA Interns Graduate With Invaluable Army Medical Acquisition Experience

    #USArmy #ArmyFutures #USAMRDC #ArmyMedicine #PMAIP #ArmyAcquisition

