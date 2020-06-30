16 year journey: Master Sgt. to officer

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Russell Moyer, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintenance operations officer, interacts with Airmen from the unit June 30, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. He went to great lengths to commission after being enlisted for 16 years. Moyer's motivation to take care of his Airmen is what pushed him through his adversities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga)

Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US