    16 year journey: Master Sgt. to officer [Image 2 of 2]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Russell Moyer, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintenance operations officer, looks over paperwork at June 30, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. After missing the chance to commission in 2007, he persevered and became an officer 13 years later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 10:14
    Photo ID: 6266714
    VIRIN: 200630-F-FF833-1024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16 year journey: Master Sgt. to officer [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th AMXS
    ReserveResilience

