U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Russell Moyer, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintenance operations officer, looks over paperwork at June 30, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. After missing the chance to commission in 2007, he persevered and became an officer 13 years later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Celeste Zuniga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 10:14 Photo ID: 6266714 VIRIN: 200630-F-FF833-1024 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.26 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16 year journey: Master Sgt. to officer [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.