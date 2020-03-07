Col. Jonsson Fini Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson (left), 379th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander, is sprayed with water after his final flight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 3, 2020. The “fini-flight” is a tradition celebrated throughout the U.S. Air Force when an aircrew member is retiring or moving on to their next duty station. Jonsson is on his way to serve as the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

