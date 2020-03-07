Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Jonsson Fini Flight [Image 1 of 4]

    Col. Jonsson Fini Flight

    QATAR

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing vice commander (right), greets leadership after his final flight at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 3, 2020. The “fini-flight” is a tradition celebrated throughout the U.S. Air Force when an aircrew member is retiring or moving on to their next duty station. Jonsson is on his way to serve as the 6th Air Refueling Wing commander at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Perdue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 10:06
    Photo ID: 6266709
    VIRIN: 200703-F-TJ728-1170
    Resolution: 3777x2521
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Jonsson Fini Flight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ashley Perdue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Jonsson Fini Flight
    Col. Jonsson Fini Flight
    Col. Jonsson Fini Flight
    Col. Jonsson Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    MacDill AFB
    Vice Commander
    Fini-Flight
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT