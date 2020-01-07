Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor [Image 3 of 3]

    For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Lisa Bishop 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Staff Sgt. Rafael Marin sits on his truck July 1, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 06:55
    Photo ID: 6266658
    VIRIN: 200701-D-UQ272-118
    Resolution: 1080x1623
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor
    For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor
    For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor

    TAGS

    PCS
    sponsorship
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Army
    Wiesbaden
    sponsors
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT