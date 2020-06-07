For Marin, his truck is a vital part of being a sponsor

WIESBADEN, Germany - Staff Sgt. Rafael Marin isn't always a formal sponsor for those coming the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. “I have been more of an indirect sponsor,” he said. “My role has been interesting because I am the only one in my unit with a large truck.”



From the sponsorship perspective, he said, “I am the go-to guy with everyone coming in when they have larger items that don’t fit in compact cars.” He cited excessive luggage and large dog crates as common uses for his black Silverado truck. For example, the recently arrived Foster family arrived in Ramstein with luggage and two golden retriever dogs, weighing in at 75 lbs. and 110 lbs. The dogs and crates would not fit into a shuttle or normal sized vehicle.



“My truck saves a lot of trips, and I’m more than happy to do it.”



He said, “This is my second tour in Germany and I knew how trucks are a rare commodity out here.” Rather than sell it state-side, he brought it with him in 2019 so he could return the favors he had experienced during his first tour in 2011 at Ramstein.



Regardless, he said, “Being that I am from Texas I have always driven a truck; that is my vehicle of choice.”

