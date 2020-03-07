WIESBADEN, Germany - The North family stands on their front porch in Newman Village July 1, 2020. Ashley North is holding the basket provided by their sponsor family, the Schmitts. Photo provided by Christina Schmitt.
Sponsorship requires extra dedication under COVID-19 quarantine restrictions
