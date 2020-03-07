WIESBADEN, Germany - Senior Airman Jacob Foster and his wife, Emilie, in front of the wall in their home they painted while on the mandatory quarantine from their PCS move to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden July 3, 2020. Photo provided by Jacob Foster.
|07.03.2020
|07.06.2020 08:27
|6266653
|200703-A-XY123-001
|1980x2640
|1.89 MB
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|2
|0
|0
Sponsorship requires extra dedication under COVID-19 quarantine restrictions
