    Sponsorship requires extra dedication under COVID-19 quarantine restrictions

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.03.2020

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Senior Airman Jacob Foster and his wife, Emilie, in front of the wall in their home they painted while on the mandatory quarantine from their PCS move to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden July 3, 2020. Photo provided by Jacob Foster.

