USS Bataan (LHD 5) Weapons Download

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) - Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jonathan Lawrence, left, Fire Controlman 3rd class Brandon Stewart, right, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Alek Perkins, center, all assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), download a RIM-116 missile from a rolling airframe missile weapons system on the ship's aft missile deck, July 3, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

Date Taken: 07.03.2020
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN