    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Weapons Download [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Weapons Download

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200703-N-LZ839-1036
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) download a RIM-116 missile from a rolling airframe missile weapons system on the ship's aft missile deck, July 3, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
