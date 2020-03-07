USS Bataan (LHD 5) Weapons Download

200703-N-LZ839-1036
ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) download a RIM-116 missile from a rolling airframe missile weapons system on the ship's aft missile deck, July 3, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 07:31
|Photo ID:
|6266347
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-LZ839-1036
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|715.56 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
