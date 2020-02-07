Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Missile Dowload [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Missile Dowload

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200702-N-GC472-2019
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) download a NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher system on the ship's aft missile deck, July 2, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 06:36
    Photo ID: 6266334
    VIRIN: 200702-N-GC472-2019
    Resolution: 5369x3835
    Size: 967.37 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Missile Dowload [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

