USS Bataan (LHD 5) Missile Dowload

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) download a NATO Sea Sparrow missile launcher system on the ship's aft missile deck, July 2, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

