PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits the Eastern Pacific Ocean June 29, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

