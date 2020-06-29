PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Tanner Hermann, from Greenville, Ohio, removes corrosion from a dog on a water-tight door aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 29, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 00:24
|Photo ID:
|6266130
|VIRIN:
|200629-N-IW125-1002
|Resolution:
|5981x3992
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
