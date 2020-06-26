EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors haul line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) June 26, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
