    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (June 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Burkes, from Erie, Penn., uses a rake during a simulated fire drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 26, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 23:03
    Photo ID: 6266073
    VIRIN: 200626-N-IW125-1019
    Resolution: 3992x5981
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Photo by PO3 Nicholas Huynh

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    Guided Missile Cruiser
    CG 52
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USN

