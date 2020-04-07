NEW YORK CITY (July 4, 2020) The Salute to America is part of a 4th of July demonstration of our military capability, with a combined force of United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps aircraft flying from Boston, over Manhattan to Baltimore and ending at Washington D.C. The flight features F-16 fighters from the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team, F-15 Strike Eagles, a B-2 Bomber and four F-22 fighters, a B-1 Bomber with four F-35 fighters, and a single B-52 bomber. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist, 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff/Released)
|07.04.2020
|07.04.2020 21:17
|6266064
|200704-N-WX378-005
|2100x1500
|1.16 MB
|NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
|6
|4
|0
This work, Salute to America Flyover [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Bryan Ilyankoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
