NEW YORK CITY (July 4, 2020) The Salute to America is part of a 4th of July demonstration of our military capability, with a combined force of United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps aircraft flying from Boston, over Manhattan to Baltimore and ending at Washington D.C. The flight features F-16 fighters from the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team. F-15 Strike Eagles, a B-2 Bomber and four F-22 fighters, a B-1 Bomber with four F-35 fighters, and a single B-52 bomber.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist, 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 21:19 Photo ID: 6266063 VIRIN: 200704-N-WX378-004 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.19 MB Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to America Flyover [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Bryan Ilyankoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.