    Salute to America Flyover [Image 4 of 5]

    Salute to America Flyover

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff 

    Salute to America

    NEW YORK CITY (July 4, 2020) The Salute to America is part of a 4th of July demonstration of our military capability, with a combined force of United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps aircraft flying from Boston, over Manhattan to Baltimore and ending at Washington D.C. The flight features F-16 fighters from the USAF Thunderbird Demonstration Team. F-15 Strike Eagles, a B-2 Bomber and four F-22 fighters, a B-1 Bomber with four F-35 fighters, and a single B-52 bomber.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist, 1st Class Bryan Ilyankoff/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 21:19
    Photo ID: 6266063
    VIRIN: 200704-N-WX378-004
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America Flyover [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Bryan Ilyankoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Jersey City
    New York City
    Air Force Flyover
    Salute to America

